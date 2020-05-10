BlackRock Inc. Has $892.37 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,286,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 446,146 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Seagate Technology worth $892,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $178,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,546,000 after buying an additional 2,494,526 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $67,798,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,242,261 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $73,914,000 after buying an additional 763,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $35,656,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,499 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,234 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $64.17. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.