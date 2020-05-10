BlackRock Inc. Has $875.86 Million Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,220,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.85% of Blackstone Group worth $875,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.45.

BX opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 610,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $16,017,132.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

