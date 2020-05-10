BlackRock Inc. Has $862.24 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,100,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,123,994 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Lamb Weston worth $862,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LW. Bank of America lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

LW stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $96.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average is $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. The company had revenue of $937.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

