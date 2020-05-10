BlackRock Inc. Has $750.71 Million Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,354,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,308 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of LHC Group worth $750,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 4,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LHCG shares. Stephens cut their price target on LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.20.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $134.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.47. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $159.48. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

