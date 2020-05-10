BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,240,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 314,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.11% of Trimble worth $803,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,014,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $667,652,000 after purchasing an additional 490,732 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,359,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $473,573,000 after purchasing an additional 784,810 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Trimble by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,455,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,762,000 after acquiring an additional 186,028 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 4,069.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Trimble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,209,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $175,479,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,138,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,521.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $500,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $979,011.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,938 shares of company stock worth $4,005,430. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.64. Trimble Inc has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $46.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.19 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

