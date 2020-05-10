BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,549,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,795 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.12% of Molina Healthcare worth $775,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $175.55 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $187.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.01). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $151,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $308,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,793 shares of company stock worth $827,341. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $206.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.93.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

