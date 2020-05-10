BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,812,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 241,226 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.17% of RenaissanceRe worth $867,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.38.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $160.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.80. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $202.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

