BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,178,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,704 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.80% of FOX worth $831,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in FOX by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $26.00 on Friday. Fox Corp has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. FOX’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

