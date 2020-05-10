BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,921,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 434,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.64% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $940,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,947,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,265,000 after purchasing an additional 288,653 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,087,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,655,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,570,000 after purchasing an additional 160,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 683,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,804,000 after purchasing an additional 148,520 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BR shares. DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

BR opened at $116.81 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.14.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $476,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $105,752.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,851. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

