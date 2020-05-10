BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,650,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,263 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.04% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $842,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,806,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,158,000 after purchasing an additional 799,082 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 169,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 82,792 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,345,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,407 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELS opened at $61.36 on Friday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.47.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

