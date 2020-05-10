BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,489,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.97% of Discover Financial Services worth $766,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 559.0% during the first quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 248,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,862,000 after buying an additional 210,735 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 80.0% during the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $6,196,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld purchased 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.86. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.85.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

