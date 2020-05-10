BlackRock Inc. Acquires 309,287 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,720,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,287 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.82% of Hasbro worth $767,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $69.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.92. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $126.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average is $89.63.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Hasbro had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

HAS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hasbro from $94.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hasbro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Hasbro from $130.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.94.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

