BlackRock Inc. Acquires 287,233 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,371,524 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,233 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.67% of Las Vegas Sands worth $865,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,097.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 318,865 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $22,014,000 after purchasing an additional 292,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $238,465,000 after purchasing an additional 813,346 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 53,761 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.4% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.59.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $50.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average is $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

