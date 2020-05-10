BlackRock Inc. Acquires 113,904 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,482,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,904 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of Amedisys worth $822,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $786,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $5,355,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys stock opened at $180.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Amedisys Inc has a 1 year low of $106.65 and a 1 year high of $218.44. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.09.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.45 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMED. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.87.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.16 per share, with a total value of $306,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,966.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 23,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.32, for a total value of $4,108,974.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,950 and sold 56,716 shares valued at $10,345,058. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.