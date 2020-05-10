Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,365 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 89,612 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,132,000 after acquiring an additional 50,833 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 63,674 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,041,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $8,900,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $184.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,392.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.07. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.