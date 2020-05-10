Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,235,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83,841 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.47% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $783,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $456.35 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.66 and a 52-week high of $470.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $571.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BIO. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.