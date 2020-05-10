Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Methode Electronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MEI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $26,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

MEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methode Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Methode Electronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methode Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE MEI opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.41. Methode Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $41.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.57.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.38 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

