Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 14,200 Shares of IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of IES worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IES by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in IES by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in IES by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in IES in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IES in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IESC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of IES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09. IES Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $452.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.89.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $291.30 million during the quarter.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

