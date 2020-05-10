Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $7,181,311,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $594,377,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $381,924,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,169,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $599,508,000 after buying an additional 2,867,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 3,854.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,331,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,142,000 after buying an additional 1,298,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $4,390,706.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,485 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,358.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean Martin purchased 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.90.

Baxter International stock opened at $88.08 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.59%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

