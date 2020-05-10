Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 277 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $165.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.96. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $226.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of -78.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 9,205 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,343,745.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 11,145 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.16, for a total value of $1,628,953.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 627,480 shares of company stock worth $80,119,289 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.38.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

