Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Triad Investment Management increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 121,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Schlumberger by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 236,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 41,925 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.87.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39, a P/E/G ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.