Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,055 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 21,994 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,110 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RIGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $308.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $55.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.94 million. On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.