Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 3,960 Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Unitil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 937,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,962,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Unitil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,223,000 after buying an additional 19,101 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Unitil by 360.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,792,000 after buying an additional 187,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unitil by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,486,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Unitil by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,792,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UTL. Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America cut their target price on Unitil from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Unitil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

NYSE:UTL opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $65.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.20.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Unitil’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

