Armistice Capital, Llc Sells 50,000 Shares of Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $129,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxart alerts:

On Friday, May 8th, Armistice Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of Vaxart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $252,000.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Armistice Capital, Llc sold 957,469 shares of Vaxart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $2,537,292.85.

On Thursday, April 30th, Armistice Capital, Llc sold 4,434,296 shares of Vaxart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $13,125,516.16.

VXRT opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $179.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.11. Vaxart Inc has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $4.12.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 123.73% and a negative net margin of 189.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vaxart Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VXRT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vaxart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Vaxart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vaxart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxart by 1,181.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 477,223 shares during the period. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.