Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Holdings Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 174,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 38,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Professional Planning bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several research firms have commented on ADM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.13.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez bought 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at $161,471.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

