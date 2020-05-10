Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,683,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,392,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.03% of Arch Capital Group worth $816,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,251,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,456,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,487,000 after acquiring an additional 90,964 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,717,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,105,000 after acquiring an additional 615,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,448,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,626,000 after buying an additional 297,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,019,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,276,000 after buying an additional 670,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $1,838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,245.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

