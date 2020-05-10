Analysts Expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.00. eHealth reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. eHealth had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EHTH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of eHealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.45.

eHealth stock opened at $116.18 on Friday. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 6.79.

In other news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $546,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,750 shares of company stock worth $986,250. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of eHealth by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in eHealth by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in eHealth by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in eHealth by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

