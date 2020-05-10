Analysts Anticipate Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) to Announce ($0.02) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $10.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Dyadic International an industry rank of 11 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dyadic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

DYAI opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59. Dyadic International has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 493.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dyadic International will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dyadic International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Dyadic International by 16,166.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 80,830 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dyadic International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dyadic International by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyadic International (DYAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.