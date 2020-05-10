AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME opened at $84.32 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $102.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,190 shares of company stock worth $797,487 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AME. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

