American States Water (NYSE:AWR) PT Raised to $65.00

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AWR. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AWR stock opened at $75.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.09. American States Water has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $96.64. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). American States Water had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $31,428.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,679.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

