American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 86.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of AFG opened at $65.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.13. American Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $115.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.88%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

