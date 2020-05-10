Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,988 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,669 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.7% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $906,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,379.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,133.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,930.04. The company has a market cap of $1,186.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

