Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 47.6% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 5,479 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,379.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,133.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,930.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

