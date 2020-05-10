Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,384.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $944.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,204.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,321.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

