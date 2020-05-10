Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Lowered to $18.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.96% from the stock’s current price.

AQN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.05.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $464.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.65%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.