Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,475,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,875,000 after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 302,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,867,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 312,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARE opened at $152.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $175.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $206,448.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,424,110.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 5,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $965,560.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,879,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,630 shares of company stock worth $14,786,022 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.45.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

