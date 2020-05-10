ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Position Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.16% of ACI Worldwide worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACIW. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1,025.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

ACIW stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.02.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.14). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

