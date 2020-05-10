Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 120.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,962,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,173,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 442.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 272,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 222,585 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,236,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total value of $3,144,544.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,120.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $513,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,438.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XLRN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $78.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.77.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $101.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.69. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $105.22. The company has a quick ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 168.75%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 929.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

