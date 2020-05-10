935,779 Shares in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 935,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.23% of McEwen Mining at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 43.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,680,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,351 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 614,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 124,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUX stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. McEwen Mining Inc has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 51.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MUX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $3.45 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

