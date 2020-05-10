54,103 Shares in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,948,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in SSR Mining by 621.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,408,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,877 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,159,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,236,000 after acquiring an additional 649,960 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,118,000 after acquiring an additional 370,769 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 189,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $18.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SSR Mining Inc has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $19.42.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.81 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on SSR Mining from $24.00 to $26.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank lowered SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.19 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

