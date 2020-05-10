3,318 Shares in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Global Payments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Global Payments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Global Payments by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Global Payments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments stock opened at $175.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,272,907 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPN. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.60.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

