2,300 Shares in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $435,141,000 after buying an additional 4,423,621 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 782.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,758,000 after buying an additional 2,416,143 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,314,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.52. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

