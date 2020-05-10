208 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,379.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,133.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,930.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

