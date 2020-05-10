128 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after buying an additional 325,691 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,379.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00. The company has a market cap of $1,186.89 billion, a PE ratio of 113.69, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,133.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,930.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

