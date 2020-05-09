Zoom Telephonics (ZMTP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Zoom Telephonics had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 55.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZMTP opened at $1.22 on Friday. Zoom Telephonics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of -0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Zoom Telephonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

About Zoom Telephonics

Zoom Telephonics, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, embedded modems, ISDN modems, telephone dialers, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

