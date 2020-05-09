Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $45.38, but opened at $48.19. Zillow Group shares last traded at $52.69, with a volume of 2,863,160 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 147.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,287,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 475.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 25.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average is $42.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.