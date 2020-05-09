Zacks: NTN Buzztime (NYSE:PAE) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSE:PAE) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $13.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned NTN Buzztime an industry rank of 75 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get NTN Buzztime alerts:

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:PAE opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. NTN Buzztime has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $12.76.

About NTN Buzztime

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NTN Buzztime (PAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.