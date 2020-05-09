Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to Buy

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of CENTA opened at $32.75 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.40.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $703.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,687,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

