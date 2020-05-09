Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) to “Buy”

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBIO. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $855,000. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.