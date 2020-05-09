Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) to “Buy”

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

BNTX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BioNTech from $22.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BioNTech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

BNTX opened at $49.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion and a PE ratio of -51.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.12. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $105.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.86 million. Analysts predict that BioNTech will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $77,424,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,189,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,682,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,144,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,759,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

